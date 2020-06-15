South Africa: MEC Tertuis Simmers On Oversight and Engagement Visit in Garden Route to Clarify Human Settlements Processes

press release

Oversight and Engagement visit in Garden Route to clarify Human Settlements Processes

In addition to this, I will be engaging various stakeholders, including executive and senior management in the Bitou, Knysna, George, Oudtshoorn, and Mossel Bay municipalities. I am particularly concerned that some municipalities still do not understand how the funding model of human settlements works and this will once again be clarified during these engagements.

Where permitted, I encourage relevant stakeholders, which includes associations, organisations and the media, to form part of these engagements, so that there's a clear understanding of my Department's processes.

It is critical to keep in mind that Alert level 3 regulations, limits the number of people in any meeting to a maximum of 50. This needs to strictly be adhered to, particularly if social distancing is to be achieved.

My visit will commence in the Bitou Municipality, followed by the Knysna Municipality on 17 June. On 18 June, I will be in George and on 19 June, I will visit the Oudtshoorn and Mosselbay Municipalities. Further details will follow.

The Western Cape Government remains committed to accelerating human settlement delivery, while promoting social inclusion through the development of integrated, safe, resilient and sustainable human settlements in an open opportunity society.