Nigeria: Tambuwal Donates 16 Additional Operational Vehicles to Army, Airforce

15 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The 8th Division of the Nigerian Army with headquarters in Sokoto got seven more operational vehicles from the state government in support of its efforts to stem the tide of banditry in the state.

A statement by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor, Muhammad Bello, said the Nigerian Air Force also received a donation of three Toyota Hilux vehicles with a further pledge of two more and four Volkswagen Golf saloon cars that will be shared to the two armed forces.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, whose administration had donated 98 vehicles to a cross section of the security agencies in the state, Saturday made the latest donations.

Represented by his Deputy, Mannir Muhammad Dan Iya, the governor said the additional operational vehicles, which will bring to a total 114 of such donated to the security agencies were in furtherance of his quest to uproot banditry from the state.

According to him, the purpose of the donations is to assist the agencies to intensify their operations to halt the menace of banditry in the state.

Receiving the vehicles on behalf of the Nigerian Army and the 8 Division, the Garrison Commander, Brig. Gen. G.A. Gara, expressed gratitude to the governor and assured him that the Division will do its best to roll back banditry in the state.

