South Africa: MEC Anroux Marais Mourns the Untimely Loss of the Young Talent, Kirvan Fortuin

13 June 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
It is with great sadness that we heard of the death of the dancer and choreographer, Kirvan Fortuin.

Kirvan, a proud Capetonian, worked hard for success and recognition in his field. For the past few years he resided between South Africa and the Netherlands, working as founder and artistic director of the Kirvan Fortuin Foundation, as well as dancing for a Dutch dance company.

In 2019, Kirvan received a Ministerial recommendation at the Western Cape Cultural Awards for Outstanding Contribution to Preservation and Promotion of an Indigenous Art form.

Kirvan was a true testament to how hard work and talent could open many paths to success. He was a rising star in South Africa, who had a promising road ahead of him. Sadly, we have been robbed of the opportunity to celebrate his future successes but we honour the amazing life of this young man.

Our deepest condolences go out to Kirvan's family and friends and especially to those in the Arts and Culture spheres who walked his path with him. The Western Cape has lost a true inspiration in Kirvan but we will continue to celebrate his legacy for many years to come.

