Burundi: Nkurunziza's Closed-Door Strategy Worked to Keep Power

13 June 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Aggrey Mutambo

Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza was not one to engage in diplomatic spats. He just ended diplomatic relations that didn't please him.

The International Criminal Court, the European Union, the African Union and even the East African Community are among bodies he either severed ties with, froze engagements or kept them to a minimal.

In his last act, the presidential election last month, Nkurunziza, citing Covid-19 measures announced a two-week quarantine for all foreign observers barely two weeks to the poll, which essentially locked them out of the process.

His relationship with the AU was cordial and he maintained more than 5,000 troops at the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom), the continental peacekeeping force protecting the federal government of Somalia, mostly because it brought in much needed revenues through the soldier's salaries.

Nkurunziza's sour relations with international organisations began in 2015 when he insisted on running for a for a third term. There were protests and estimates by the UN and various rights groups say hundreds of people were killed and as many as 400,000 Burundians fled the country.

Later in 2017, Burundi became the first country to withdraw from the International Criminal Court, amid accusations by African countries that the court was targeting Africans for prosecution.

Lewis Mudge, Human Rights Watch director for Central Africa said Nkurunziza betrayed his call. "When Pierre Nkurunziza was sworn in as president in 2005 at the end of a brutal civil war, many hoped he would lead the country on a path of democratic reforms," Mr Mudge said.

"Instead, he leaves behind a legacy of ruthless repression. He ruled through fear to erect a system synonymous with the worst human rights abuses: Extrajudicial killings, torture, disappearances, and the systematic crushing of dissent."

HRW and other rights groups said his death should lead to creation of a truth, justice and reconciliation Commission so victims can get justice.

While the atrocities were mainly internal and perpetrated by the president's inner circle, it was the ordinary Burundians who suffered the international consequences.

"Nkurunziza was willing to isolate Burundi almost entirely from the international community, with devastating consequences for the Burundian population. This has been true in terms of economic support and may prove to be true in terms of public health assistance in combating the Covid-19 pandemic," Jesper Bjarnesen, a senior researcher at the Nordic Africa Institute, told The EastAfrican.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.