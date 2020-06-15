Kenya: 'Team Cheruiyot' Plot Revenge on Ingebrigtsens in Kip Keino Classic

"Team Cheruiyot " has now challenged "Team Ingebrigtsens" to a duel at Kip Keino Classic, a World Athletics Tour event on September 24 in Nairobi after the Norwegians humbled the Kenyans at the Maurie Plant Memorial Race on Thursday night.

"Team Ingebrigtsens" led by the three Ingebrigtsen brothers, Jakob, Filip and Henrik triumphed in a 2, 000 metre race over a strong Kenyan quintet led by Timothy Cheruiyot and Elijah Manangoi, world 1,500m champions in 2019 and 2017 respectively.

The Kenyans who were running at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi that is situated at 1,795m altitude while Ingebrigtsens were at Bislett Stadium based at 23m above sea level.

The Ingebrigtsens, Filip, Henrik and Jakob, maintained an early lead over the Kenyans, the latter two brothers taking up the running from the 1km mark.

The victory went to Jakob Ingebrigtsen, just 19, in an European record of 4min 50.01sec that smashed the previous best of 4:51.39 set in 1985 by Britain's Steve Cram, but remained way off Moroccan Hicham Guerrouj's world best of 4:44.79 set in 1999.

All three Norwegian brothers finished within the 4:57 mark, while the fastest home for the Kenyan team in terrible conditions was Cheruiyot in 5:03.05.

"We want to invite them for training in Kenya and the Continental Tour," said Cheruiyot, who congratulated "Team Ingebrigsten for their victory.

"It would be nice if they are to come and feel the alttude weather in Nairobi."

"We would like to face them in Nairobi and i take this opportunity to invite them for the Continental Tour," said Manang'oi.

Both Cheruiyot and Manang'oi blamed their poor results on the terrible weather.

"It was rainy and the altitude was high. My body simply failed to move," Manang'oi said. "We were all in great shape but such conditions doesn't bring out the best."

"The track was windy and that made it difficult to move," explained Cheruiyot. "Jakob and his teammates had good weather and their track was pretty fast and conducive."

Nevertheless, it being a new event to them, Manang'oi and Cheruiyot were happy with the results, promising to bounce back in Monaco on August 24 this year and Kip Keino Classic.

"Cheruiyot was our main competitor. It's not easy beating a world champion, but we did it!" said Jakob, welcoming a return to the track.

"I've spent so much time doing boring training sessions, it's the competition that counts the most, it's fun."

It was Ingebrigtsens' maiden victory against the Kenyans in the middle distance event.