Kenya: Mourners Who Travelled From Mombasa to Siaya Isolated

13 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Dickens Wesonga

Twenty-five mourners who travelled from Mombasa to Siaya for burial were on Friday arrested and put into isolation.

Bondo police boss Antony Wafula said the mourners were arrested for failing to produce a certificate confirming they had undergone Covid-19 test.

Police allowed a brief burial ceremony of the late Evans Odongo in Ndera village before they seized the mourners from Mombasa and took them to Siaya Kenya Medical Training Centre for isolation.

Anne Wekesa, the widow of the late Odongo, and her three children were among the group bundled into a police truck and put in isolation.

Mr Odongo was the branch secretary of the tailors and textile workers' union in Changamwe, Mombasa County.

An official of the union, identified as Richard Cosmas Musaa, who had accompanied the mourners was also put in isolation.

Ms Wekesa told the Nation on phone that her husband fell ill ten days ago and went to hospital where he was treated for joint pains and fever.

"He was shivering and was told by doctors that he had a bacterial infection. He received treatment but he was not admitted to hospital," she said.

She added that her husband died on June 5 while receiving treatment at another hospital where he was taken after his condition became worse.

"He was not tested for Covid-19 and neither was postmortem done to establish the cause of death," said the widow.

Ms Wekesa said a chief from Tononoka issued the family a letter authorising them travel with the body for burial in Siaya County.

Friday, Siaya County Covid-19 response team remained tight lipped over the matter.

Siaya police commander Francis Kooli and the Health executive Dorothy Owino declined to comment on the matter.

Last month, Siaya Governor Cornell Rasanga asked families who lost their kin in Nairobi or Mombasa to consider burying them there.

This was after seven mourners, who accompanied the body of a woman who succumbed to Covid-19 in Nairobi's Kibera slum, for burial tested positive.

Four of them have since recovered while the other three are still being held at the isolation ward in Bondo Sub-County Hospital.

Siaya has so far reported ten positive cases of Covid-19.

