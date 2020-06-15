Kenya: Five Suspects Arrested Over Murder of Rai Cement Boss

13 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Justus Ochieng'

Detectives on Saturday arrested five suspects linked to the murder of Rai Cement factory General Manager Chetan Vyas following forensic investigations at the crime scene.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) identified the suspects as 38-year-old Azim Salim, Osman Noor (24), Mohamed Shahid (38), Yacoob Wali (24) and 29-year-old Shabdin Ismail, a former security guard who has worked in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

"They are assisting in further investigations," the DCI said in a tweet, adding that a terrorism angle is being looked into.

All the suspects are loading supervisors at Rai Cement Company.

The agency cautioned companies that employ foreign-trained personnel to always seek their clearance, which is done through Interpol.Earlier, a security guard at the factory was arrested. Kericho Deputy Police Commander Patricia Nasio said the assailants were captured on a CCTV camera entering the house through the roof.

