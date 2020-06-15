Kenya: Another Super Mazembe Star Dodo Doris Dies

The Kenyan rhumba music fraternity has been thrown into mourning after another Nairobi-based veteran Congolese musician died on Friday.

Former Orchestra Super Mazembe drummer Dodo Doris (Robert Kitenge) died on Friday evening at a Nairobi hospital.

This comes just several weeks after his former Mazembe colleague Kasongo wa Kanema passed on.

The 71-year-old Doris, who was the only surviving member of the Original Super Mazembe band "Bana Mushosho," died after a long battle with chest complications.

Dodo's death was confirmed by fellow Congolese musician Paddy Makani on Friday evening.

"Doris has been in and out of various city hospitals since early this year," he said.

Former Super Mazembe band leader Kasongo wa Kanema died in April in Nairobi. The band was also often referred to as Bana Likasi during studio recordings, after their hometown.

Doris played the drums on some of the popular Orch Super Mazembe songs such as "Kasongo", "Nabimakate," "Shida' and "Mwana Mazembe." His fellow band members include Alley Katele, Longwa Didos, Atia Jo, Rapok Kayembe, Songo Ley and Bukalos wa Bukasa. (All deceased).

Doris interchanged on drums with Petit Musa, who later left Super Mazembe.

Most of the original Super Mazembe came to Kenya in the early 1970s, courtesy of Zambian musician and producer Nashil Pichen Kazembe.

Pichen had earlier lived in Kenya, where he performed with the legendary Equator Sounds Band alongside Peter Tsotsi, Daudi Kabaka and Fadhili William.

The only other surviving former Super Mazembe band member is guitarist Loboko Passie, who is based in Mombasa.

Former veteran promoter DS Njoroge, musician Sultan Skassy, Steve Mwinamo and thumba fan Maxiuillah Barasa of Bungoma have sent condolences.