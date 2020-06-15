Kenya: Governor Ojaamong Reshuffles Cabinet

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has reshuffled his Cabinet.

In an Executive Order No 1 of 2020, the governor has also divided the county into Upper region which covers Nambale, Teso south and north sub-counties.

COUNTY EXECUTIVES

The Lower Region will include Matayos, Butula, Funyula and Bunyala sub-counties. In a press conference on Saturday, the governor revealed that he had moved three county executives and six chief officers.

The governor said he made the changes to achieve efficient and effective service delivery and to accommodate seven new chief officers who were hired recently.

Dr Janet Manyasi, who was in charge of Public Service Management, has moved to Sports, Culture and Social Services in a similar capacity.

Her place has been taken over by Mr John Mwami who was until his deployment the CEC for Education and Vocational Training.

Mr Mwami will also be acting CEC for Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

Professor Grephas Opata, who was CEC for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, is now in charge of Education.

Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi is still acting Health Executive, while Ms Phaustine Barasa is acting Finance CEC.

Mr Bernard Yaite is Lands CEC, while Mr Leonard Wanda Obimbira is Finance Executive. County Secretary remains Mr Nicodemus Mulaku with Ms Evelyn Omasaja as his deputy.

Chief officers moved include Lydia Nabwire (Education) to Governor's office, Maurice Odundo (Lands to Sports, Culture and Social Services), Joy Wanga (Youth and Sports to Finance and Economic Planning).

Others are Moses Weunda (Water to Livestock, Fisheries and Agribusiness), Andrew Otiti (Office of the Deputy Governor to Urban Development), Prisca Omoit (Infrastructure Lower Region), Maurice Odundo (Lands to Sports, Culture and Social Services).

UPPER REGION

The chief officers who retained their portfolios are Clementina Omoto (Public Service Management), Ruth Mukhongo (Agriculture upper region), Richard Achiambo (Agriculture lower region), Daniel Mogoria (Education and Vocational Training), Dr Isaac Omeri (Health), Gilbert Oduory (Transport and Energy) and Stephen Nasiagi (Infrastructure Upper region), Ezekiel Okwach (Governorship) and Nelson Kwamini (Trade, Markets and Industrialisation).

The seven new chief officers are Edwin Odero (Investments and Co-operatives), Evelyn Mbingi (Lands), Jonathan Okwakau Ino (Public Health), Dr Tom Ekisa (Water and Irrigation Lower Region), Roseline Barasa (Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Smart), Hellen Mukanda (Water and Environment Upper Region).