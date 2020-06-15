Kenya: COVID-19 - Somalia Cases Reach 2,500

Somali has registered 2,500 coronavirus cases, the country's Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

During a media briefing on Thursday, Dr Fawzia Abikar Nur said: "Although we received reports that 61 new positive cases were found in the country over the last 48 hours, it is good news to note that so far 532 infected individuals recovered from the virus."

Of the 61 new cases, 25 were from Somaliland, eight from Galgaduud, five from Puntland while two were from Jubbaland. Dr Nur said 13 of the cases were from Banadir region.

Meanwhile, the authority in South West State of Somalia (SWSS) stated that it will reopen schools by next month.

While speaking at Hudur town, 420 km southwest of Mogadishu on Thursday, SWSS President Abdiaziz Mohamed Laftagaren said: "Our schools have been closed since April 19."

SWSS is one of the six authorities, five states and Banadir region, who are associated with the FGS.

Mr Laftagaren added: "My government is closely working with stakeholders to see ways of reducing or overcoming the effects of coronavirus in our attempts to reopen the educational centres."

In Northeastern Somalia, the Puntland State indicated its plans to reopen the Quran (Madrasa) schools.

Despite the announcement by Puntland and SWSS, the FGS has not indicated timeline on reopening of the educational institutions it ordered closed in April in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus.