Mozambique: Renamo Base Dismantled - but Without Fighters or Guns

Maputo — The first military base of Mozambique's former rebel movement, Renamo has been dismantled in the central province of Sofala - but when international observers visited the place, there was nobody there.

Under the peace agreement signed between President Filipe Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade on 6 August last year, all Renamo bases should have been dismantled by 21 August, but until now there had been no movement at all on this clause in the peace deal.

A brief declaration by Mirko Manzoni, the Special Envoy to Mozambique of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, dated Saturday, said that an inspection team, consisting of representatives of the Mozambican government, Renamo and the international community, set off on foot from the town of Dondo in Sofala "to inspect the nearby Renamo base".

It took two and a half hours to walk to the base, "The inspection team found the base without people, equipment, and other dangerous material", said Manzoni.

"An exhaustive report and a closure document were duly drawn up and approved by all the parties", he added. The general public, however, does not know what that document says.

Manzoni claimed that all the Renamo former guerrillas who had once been at the base "are at home and are beginning their new lives. For the communities in the area, this marks a return to peace".

Manzoni claimed that this marks "a significant advance" in the demobilization and disarming of the Renamo militia, and integrating its members into society. "We shall continue to work to close all the bases and to ensure a definitive peace", he concluded.

In terms of information, this declaration is almost worthless. It does not say how many people used to live in the base, or where precisely they have gone. Manzoni did not say whether they have been formally demobilised, or whether they have received any demobilisation pay. Nor did he reveal who was in charge of the base.

The declaration did not say how many guns, if any, were collected at the base, and whether they have been handed over to the authorities.

This is in line with the secrecy that has always shrouded the Renamo demobilization. No information has even been released as to how many Renamo bases exist, or where they are located.

Back in August 2019, Momade claimed that Renamo had about 5,200 men under arms - a figure that seemed far too high.

Since then, a complication has arisen in the shape of the breakaway from Renamo calling itself the "Renamo Military Junta". It is not known how many Renamo fighters support the Junta, and how many remain loyal to Momade.