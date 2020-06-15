Mozambique: Number of COVID-19 Cases in Mozambique Reaches 553

Maputo — Mozambique has recorded a further 44 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, bringing to 553 the number of cases detected since the start of the pandemic.

Speaking on Saturday, at the Ministry of Health's daily press briefing on the Covid-19 crisis, the general director of the National Health Institute (INS), Ilesh Jani, said that to date Mozambican laboratories have tested 18,061 people for Covid-19, 1,142 of them in the previous 24 hours.

The number of tests has exceeded a thousand, because testing is now being undertaken, not only at the INS's own laboratory at Marracuene, on the outskirts of Maputo, but also at the Eduardo Mondlane University and in two private laboratories, also in Maputo.

Of the samples tested in the two public sector institutions, 183 were from Nampula, 166 from Maputo City, 93 from Niassa, 88 from Sofala, 77 from Tete, 61 from Maputo province, 52 from Cabo Delgado and 39 from Inhambane. All 383 samples tested in the private sector were from Maputo City.

The results from 1,098 of the new cases were negative, while 44 tested positive for Covid-19. All 44 are Mozambican citizens. 31 (70.5 per cent) are men, and 13 are women. Two cases are children under 14 years of age, six are adolescents aged between 15 and 24, and 26 are adults aged between 25 and 44.

Jani said that 15 of the new cases are from Cabo Delgado, 11 are from Nampula, 11 are from Tete, two are from Sofala, three are from Maputo province and two are from Maputo city.

In line with Health Ministry procedures, all 44 new cases have been instructed to undergo home isolation, and health staff are tracing their contacts.

Three Covid-19 patients remain hospitalized in the isolation ward in Nampula City. Jani said "all are showing good clinical evolution".

A further six patients - four men and two women, all of them Mozambicans - have made a full recovery from Covid-19, he added. This brings the number of patients who have recovered to 151.

Broken down by province, the distribution of the 553 positive cases is as follows: Cabo Delgado, 188; Nampula, 165; Maputo City, 83; Maputo Province, 60; Tete, 16; Sofala, 15; Inhambane, 11; Niassa, six; Gaza, four; Manica, three; Zambezia, two.

66 per cent of the positive cases are men or boys, and 34 per cent are women or girls. 90 per cent are Mozambican citizens and 10 per cent are foreigners.

As of Saturday, Mozambique's basic Covid-19 statistics were: 553 confirmed cases, of which 151 have made a full recovery and 399 are considered active cases. Three Covid-19 patients have died, two from the disease itself, and one from unrelated causes.