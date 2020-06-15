Zimbabwe: Hands-Off MDC Alliance Councillors, Mwonzora Told

MDC Alliance councillors have written to Local Government Minister July Moyo urging him to stop their newest political rival Douglas Mwonzora and his allies from recalling them from their positions.

The councillors are arguing that a leader of a political party they contested against in the July 2018 elections could not legally recall them.

In the letter, MDC Alliance and members of the Urban and Rural Districts Elected or appointed on the MDC-A ticket in the 2018 general elections said MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe, Morgen Komichi and Mwonzora must stop their recall threats.

The councillors told the Local Government Minister that Mwonzora, Komichi, Khupe, and MDC-T have no power and authority to act as such.

"The said members do not belong to MDC-T, they have not ceased to be members of the MDC-T as they do not belong to it," the letter filed through Mbizvo, Muchadehama and Makoni legal practitioners read.

"MDC Alliance fielded candidates during the 30 July 2018 elections on its own, there was no MDC-T or MDC or any other political or entity that was in the MDC Alliance or associated with it that fielded any candidates for the purpose of the 30 July 2018 elections.

"MDC Alliance is a separate political party on its own and is not one and the same thing as the MDC-T.

"None of the members who Douglas Togaraseyi Mwonzora or the MDC-T have threatened to recall or may purport to recall have ceased to belong to their party MDC Alliance."

The letter added, "Douglas Togaraseyi Mwonzora is not the secretary general of the MDC Alliance, our clients also dispute that he is the secretary general of the MDC or MDC-T, he has no authority of anyone to recall Councillors elected under the banner of the MDC Alliance."

Following the Supreme Court judgement which ruled that Thokozani Khupe was the legitimate leader of the opposition MDC, Mwonzora and Komichi who also contested against Khupe's candidates crossed floors and joined her.

Since then Mwonzora recalled four MDC-A legislators and have been threatening to recall councillors who openly defy Khupe's team.