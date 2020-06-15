Uganda: Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan now says bongo star Diamond Platnumz is back in her life but just to provide to their two children.

On Friday, the mother of five lectured people who had criticised her after she said the two had worked out their issues for the sake of their children.

In a bitter rant on IG Live, Zari wondered why they thought that she was desperate to get back with him.

"The reason that he is back a lot of you are saying ooh she is so desperate, Diamond is desperate, how are you benefitting if he takes care of his kids? Two years down the line Diamond realized what his problem was," said Zari.

She also wondered why people were bitter that a person has decided to step up their game and take care of his children, saying: "Kwanini mnaumia? (And) this thing is coming from Tanzania. How is one desperate when they decided to take care of their child?"

"Wacha niwafundishe kitu kimoja, especially you Tanzanians. Nataka muingie kwenye Google Translations, Inaitwa co-parenting. It's co-parenting for the sake of the kids that you two have together. Just because he is taking care of his kids, it doesn't make him desperate, and make him look like he is trying to get back with me," she added.

She added that she does not want to get involved with him romantically.

"I do not have to prove a point to him that I need to get back to him. Whatever we are doing right now is for the best interests of our children. My kids are very happy, Papa calls all the time. Especially Tiffah gets very excited, that's my papa calling, he speaks to them, plays Piano for them, he is doing everything, he bought her a Kitchen, a puppy for his son. The problem is mbona nyinyi mnaumia?" she posed.

She also called out those who allege that she coaches Tiffah when it comes to what to say to her father on the phone.

"Tiffah doesn't need to be told what to say. This a four-year-old saying what comes to her mind, she is smart, beautiful, she is smart, she doesn't need to be told what to say. Her brain is much better than 50 people here," she charged.

"A whole lot of you black women are the reason why black kids are not growing up with their fathers. A whole lot of you black women are the reason we have a lot of black boys roaming on the streets because you deny these guys a chance to do what they are supposed to do," she added.