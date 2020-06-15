Tunisia: State Will Pay Debts Contracted With Suppliers (Fakhfakh)

15 June 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The State has paid about 300 million dinars of debts contracted with its suppliers (public and private companies) since the beginning 2020 and will continue to do so, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh affirmed Sunday.

In a live TV interview, Fakhfakh said the State is required to disburse about 8.5 billion dinars of unpaid debts accumulated over the years for unpaid claims, debts contracted with public enterprises and unpaid subsidies in addition to VAT overpayments.

The Prime Minister has given assurances that the State intends to gradually settle these outstanding debts to the tune of 2.5 billion dinars by the end of the year, so as to enable the companies concerned to continue their activities.

It is the duty of the State to meet its commitments by imparting transparency on its transactions, added Fakhfakh for whom it will be imperative to break with past practices. He cited the example of STEG whose debts owed by the State reach 2.5 billion dinars which may prevent it from continuing to invest.

He also cited the example of SONEDE whose network records 40% losses of water conveyed due to the dilapidation of the installations.

The State must apply the rules of good governance of public money, the Premier stressed.

