Tunisia: Kebili-COVID-19 - New Case of Domestic Infection in El Golaa

Tunis/Tunisia — A new case of domestic infection with COVID-19 has been registered in the locality of El Golâa, Northern Douz, Kebili governorate), said communication officer and head of health programmes at the local health directorate in Kebili, Ali Haddad.

The same locality has registered a case of recovery, among the samples taken last Friday, the results of which reached the local health directorate on Sunday.

110 infection cases have been detected in Kebili governorate since the spread of the coronavirus, of which 100 cases have recovered.

One case of death has been recorded.

Haddad also added that three infection cases subjected to home isolation in the locality of El Golâa (including the case registered last Friday), were taken to the quarantine centre in Monastir