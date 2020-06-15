Tunisia: Kebili-COVID-19 - New Case of Domestic Infection in El Golaa

15 June 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A new case of domestic infection with COVID-19 has been registered in the locality of El Golâa, Northern Douz, Kebili governorate), said communication officer and head of health programmes at the local health directorate in Kebili, Ali Haddad.

The same locality has registered a case of recovery, among the samples taken last Friday, the results of which reached the local health directorate on Sunday.

110 infection cases have been detected in Kebili governorate since the spread of the coronavirus, of which 100 cases have recovered.

One case of death has been recorded.

Haddad also added that three infection cases subjected to home isolation in the locality of El Golâa (including the case registered last Friday), were taken to the quarantine centre in Monastir

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.