Tanzania: Tpa Workers in Sh8 Billion Fraud Charges

13 June 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Mgongo Kaitira and Johari Shani

Mwanza — Seven former employees of the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) and an advocate were yesterday charged with 94 counts of economic sabotage, money laundering and causing a Sh8 billion loss to the government.

The accused who were brought at Mwanza Resident Magistrate's Court at 6pm are Deogratius Lema, Aike Mapuli, Marystella Minja, Thomas Akile, Ibrahim Lisato, Wndelia Tibuhwa, James Mbedule and advocate Leonard Kipengele of Mnegele & Associates and ELA Advocates.

State prosecutors Castus Ndyamugoba and Yaniko Mlekano alleged before resident magistrate Bonaventure Lema that the accused also conspired to defraud and steal the money, property of TPA.

The accused are alleged to have committed the offence between January 2, 2015 and February 1, 2020 contrary to the Money Laundering Act of 2006.

The charges were read nearly one hour until 7pm as the police tightened security in and around the court premises. The accused were not allowed to enter plea because the court did not have jurisdiction to entertain the case.

They are remanded in custody until June 26 when the case against them will be mentioned.

Before the accused were brought to court, journalists who were following up the matter were forced to spend the whole day at the Prevention and Combating of Corruption (PCCB) offices in Mwanza to know the fate of the case.

PCCB had called a press conference at 9am and promised take the suspects to court before the end of the day.

