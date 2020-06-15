Zimbabwe: Herentals Hearing Postponed

The hearing into Herentals' appeal against a Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee's judgement to throw them out of the top-flight league, which was supposed to be heard on Friday, has been postponed to June 18.

The postponement came after Zifa appeals board chairman Stead Kachere failed to turn up for the hearing, which was initially delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kachere's no-show comes after the PSL had written to Zifa CEO Joseph Mamutse on Thursday confirming their legal representatives and requesting the Zifa appeals board chairman to recuse himself from the hearing.

"We refer to the above matter and advise that the Premier Soccer League will attend the appeals hearing scheduled for 12 June 2020 and will be represented by Messrs Gama and Partners Legal Practitioners. Our competitions manager Elisha Mandireva will also be in attendance. Please be further advised that the respondents will apply for recusal of the appeals board chairman, Mr Stead Kachere, at the hearing of the matter. The grounds for recusal will be disclosed at the hearing," PSL CEO Kenny Ndebele wrote in the letter.

Herentals are appealing against a decision by the PSL disciplinary committee to throw them out of the top-flight league after being found guilty of violating the league rules by taking football matters to the High Court.

The accusations rose after the Students had taken their matter to the High Court against a decision by the PSL to dock them three points, and subsequent relegation from the league over alleged match-fixing.

The Harare club filed their High Court application after they were found guilty by the PSL disciplinary committee of allegedly manipulating their league match against Black Rhinos which they won 3-0 last year.

However, the Zifa appeals board led by Kachere overturned the PSL's ruling and acquitted Herentals of all charges.

But no sooner had they been cleared were Herentals thrown out of the league for having taken their case to court.

Although the Students revealed that they had decided to abandon their High Court challenge, sources told Standardsport that the matter was still at the courts in violation of PSL regulations.