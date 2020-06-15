Namibia: NHE's New Housing Project to Yield 335 Houses

15 June 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

The National Housing Enterprise (NHE) has launched a new housing development project across the country that will see it construct 335 houses. According to a statement by NHE, this latest project is part of ongoing efforts to empower Namibians through the provision of affordable and quality housing whilst continuing to fulfil its mandate.

The houses will be constructed through NHE's Public Private Partnership (PPP) construction model, known as Request for Funding Proposal (RFP). Through this model, NHE partners with private investors on a turnkey basis. This model requires NHE to partner with private financiers who construct houses using their own capital and are only paid after the sale of the constructed houses.

The current PPP project is scheduled to commence in July 2020 and NHE will deliver a total of 335 houses in seven towns across the country. Towns identified for this project are Outapi, (82 houses), Omuthiya (50 houses), Keetmanshoop (77 houses), Karibib and Omaruru (76 houses), Ongwediva (10 houses) and Okakarara (40 houses).

This RFP phase 2 flagship project is estimated to the value of N$124 million. Under this arrangement, NHE avails land for construction and the final products are sold to customers on the NHE's waiting list.

NHE spokesperson Eric Libongani noted in the statement that during the RFP phase 1, NHE constructed 422 houses in towns across the country, namely Rundu (122), Omuthiya (50) and Oshakati (200) respectively.

"The houses were constructed and built under the 2018-2019 financial year. RFP phase 1 represents an investment of N$167 million. To date, all contractors and private financiers have been fully paid as per the contracts. NHE commits to forging ahead in ensuring the provision of housing across the country for the Namibian nation and that it remains a top priority," read the statement.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.