Zimbabwe: Don't Forget the Warriors

There is good news coming from the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) headquarters at 53 Livingstone Avenue in Harare that the local football mother body have finally cleared the

$8 million debt that had been hanging over their heads for some time.

A lot has been said about the methods Zifa have used to pay off that debt, but the fact remains that it has been cleared, and Zifa are now standing on solid ground.

This is exactly what Zimbabwean football needs after successive Zifa leaderships have come and gone, blaming the debt for their failure to deliver -- but this time, there won't be a scapegoat to point a finger at.

Word flying around is that there are still some funds left for Zifa to spare from that Fifa grant and the national football federation should not forget that they also have the Warriors who will need to be taken care of.

Whatever happens in the corridors of 53 Livingstone Avenue, the Felton Kamambo-led Zifa should not lose sight of the fact that their term of office would be judged by the performance of the Warriors rather than anything else.

With the debt now history, qualification for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and a good run at the Afcon finals in Cameroon, coupled with Zimbabwe's convincing show in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers would put all the Kamambo critics to rest.

Zifa, however, should be warned that the same undercurrents are sharpening their knives waiting for any slip-ups, which can only come in the manner in which Zifa will handle the same Warriors team.

The onus is now on the national football governing body to see how much they can reserve for the Warriors' double assault because this is where their future in the football corridors of power lie.

In the face of disturbing past tales in which the Warriors have revolted over food, accommodation, and allowances, it would be safe for Zifa to set aside adequate funds to cover those important requirements.

Issues like what happened in Egypt when the Warriors staged a demonstration over outstanding bonuses should not, once again, be allowed to boil over now that there is money available.

It is also true, in the way things are going, that there is little chance that the Warriors will use the National Sports Stadium or Babourfields Stadium as their home ground in both Afcon and the World Cup qualifiers.

The strong possibility is that the Zimbabwe national team will relocate to a foreign land and most probably to South Africa, which would mean extra expenses on the part of the football controlling body.

Football does not depend much on government financial support and Zifa will also have to take care of the players' airfares, their transport within South Africa, and, above all, will have to pay for the use of the stadium or stadiums in South Africa.

This is in addition to extra funds required for national coach Zdravko Logarusic to play one or two warm-up matches to familiarise himself with the players.

Logarusic's appointment coincided with the cancellation of all sporting activities and the coach does not have a clue as to the sort of players Zimbabwe has or their style of play.

In all this, Zifa should also not forget the importance of the fans. The football federation could make extra funds by making Warriors replica jerseys available and affordable for their fans.

Promises have in the past been made on the possible availability of the replica jerseys, but speeches alone have not been enough and now action is required.

On the field of play, there is nothing to fear about Zimbabwe's 2021 Afcon group alongside Algeria, Botswana and Zambia, and the 2022 World Cup assignment involving Ghana, Ethiopia and South Africa.

What is needed is for Zifa to lead the way by making sure that adequate funds are available not only for the campaign itself, but also for thorough preparations.

If that is done, then the Warriors would be in a strong position to rock and roll their way to Afcon 2021 in Cameroon - although the 2022 World Cup would be a mountain to climb.