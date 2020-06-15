South Africa: M-Net Ramps Up the Drama With New Daily Telenovela 'Legacy'

M-Net (DStv 101) is ramping up its drama slate with their first telenovela; Legacy set to air on the channel in September.

"Imagine the machiavellian mega-rich characters living dysfunctional lives in the award-winning HBO series Succession in a fresh, distinctly South African context," says Jan du Plessis, Director: M-Net Channels.

"Add a daily dose of The Bold and The Beautiful , colour the concoction with pure escapism in the topical and aspirational style of the best Brazilian telenovelas, and you have Legacy in a nutshell."

This is the first time in many years that the channel will have a daily local drama.

"Moving into this popular genre is an exciting step for the channel," adds Jan.

"We managed to sign up the most acclaimed production company currently working in this field as well as a cast that combines top-flight established soap stars and hottest up-and-coming talent. We're also pulling out all the stops to ensure that Legacy will be remembered for its arresting plots and new ways of filming. Expect all kinds of innovation to cement M-Net and MultiChoice's reputation as Africa's most loved storyteller."

The story centres on an upmarket investment empire built by Sebastian Price, the patriarch of the super-wealthy Price family. About to retire he has to hand over the reins of the business, but to who? A power struggle between his ex-wife, his eldest daughter, his second wife and his son soon turn nasty leading to betrayal, secrets, lies and revenge.

Seasoned actor Deon Lotz is the patriarch, Sebastian. Kgomotso Christopher is Dineo, the current Mrs Price, a beautiful yet tragic second wife with a heart of gold beneath all the Gucci.

Michelle Botes, is Angelique, Sebastian's first wife, a former lawyer who is now a woman of leisure.

Mary-Anne Barlow takes on the role of the villain, Felicity, Sebastian's eldest daughter and Anton Jeftha, plays her younger brother, playboy, SJ.

The rest of the cast will be announced later.

Legacy is the brainchild of Phathu Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon from the production company Tshedza Pictures. Johnny Barbuzano ( Still Breathing ) shares director's duties with Catharine Cooke and Krijay Govender. Trevor Brown is the director of photography.

Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht.

Source: Channel24