Uganda: 11 More Ugandans Test Positive for Coronavirus, 240 Discharged

14 June 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Monitor Team

The Ministry of Health Sunday reported 11 new infections among Ugandans as the number of confirmed cases rose to 696.

"Results from samples tested on 13 June 2020 confirm 11 new COVID-19 cases. Total confirmed cases are now 696," the ministry tweeted.

Of the new cases, six are truck drivers; three from Elegu and the other three are from Malaba border points of entry.

Among the new infections is a frontline health worker while four cases are among contacts and alerts from Buikwe, Lira, Adjumani and Amuru districts. This therefore, means the number of infected frontline health workers has also risen to 28.

Relatedly, 33 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for the virus have been denied entry and handed back to their country of origin.

The number of people who previously tested positive for the virus but have recovered has also risen to 240.

Updating the country on government efforts in COVID-19 response, the Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng on Saturday said 33 districts in Uganda had confirmed cases of the virus. These are Amuru, Adjumani, Buikwe, Yumbe, Arua, Koboko, Moyo, Gulu, Kitgum, Lira, Soroti, Kumi, Tororo, Busia, Mayuge, Buvuma, Kayunga, Mukono, Kampala, Jinja, Nakaseke, Masindi, Bulisa, Kiryandongo, Kyankwanzi, Gomba, Masaka, Rakai, Mbarara, Isingiro, Ntungamo, Kyotera and Wakiso.

Ms Aceng said her ministry had excluded the use of general hospitals and health centre IVs for treatment of COVID-19 cases.

"We are now in the process of expanding bed capacities at the National and regional referral hospitals using mobile hospitals in open spaces. 400 beds have been dedicated to COVID-19 treatment at Mulago National Referral hospital. Once the renovation works are complete the bed capacity will be expanded to its full capacity of 900 beds," she said.

