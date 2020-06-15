Nigeria: NNPC Makes Audited Accounts Public

15 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has published audited financial statements online in a bid to improve transparency around its operations.

Bloomberg reported that the corporation has been criticised for years of conducting Nigeria's oil business in secret by publishing only unaudited financial reports.

The statements published on the company's website yesterday were for 2018 and were signed by the Group Managing Director, Malam Mele Kyari.

NNPC also published audited accounts online of its 20 subsidiaries and business divisions for first time.

Disclosure "is good for transparency and accountability," Executive Secretary of Nigeria Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Mr. Waziri Adio, said in a response to a private message on Twitter. "I urge them to make this a regular practice and in open data format."

National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) is the group's most profitable division, according to the statements.

It reported revenue of N5.04 trillion ($13 billion) in 2018 and profit of N1.01 trillion . That compares with a loss of N1.65 trillion in 2017.

The report shows total assets managed by NAPIMS at N18.6 trillion, with the oil and gas components valued at N14.2 trillion.

Its oil production subsidiary, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), reported a post-tax profit of N179 billion in 2018.

The corporation's three refineries reported a combined loss of N154 billion with the Kaduna refinery recording zero revenue for that year.

NNPC didn't publish consolidated audited accounts for the group.

