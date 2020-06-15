Nigeria: Edo Guber Election - PDP Announces Members of Local Government Committee

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has approved the nomination of some party members that would serve on the local government areas (LGAs) congresses expected to hold on June 16.

The NWC, according to a statement by the PDP's National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), mandated the committee to elect one national delegate and one person living with disability in each of the 18 LGAs for the upcoming 2020 Governorship Election in Edo State.

The committee is made up of the Chairman, Mr. Ude Okochukwu and the Secretary, Mr. Shabba Ibrahim. Other members of the committee are Mr. S.O. Olaifa, Mrs. Ada Fredrick Okwori and Mr. Moses Zuwoghe.

The exercise is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in each LGA of the state.