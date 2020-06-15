Nigeria: Edo Guber Election - PDP Announces Members of Local Government Committee

15 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Chuks Okocha

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has approved the nomination of some party members that would serve on the local government areas (LGAs) congresses expected to hold on June 16.

The NWC, according to a statement by the PDP's National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), mandated the committee to elect one national delegate and one person living with disability in each of the 18 LGAs for the upcoming 2020 Governorship Election in Edo State.

The committee is made up of the Chairman, Mr. Ude Okochukwu and the Secretary, Mr. Shabba Ibrahim. Other members of the committee are Mr. S.O. Olaifa, Mrs. Ada Fredrick Okwori and Mr. Moses Zuwoghe.

The exercise is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in each LGA of the state.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.