Angola: Governor Joana Lina Visits Critical Zones in Viana

14 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Luanda governor Joana Lina last Saturday assessed the ravine-affected areas in Vina, in her second day of visit to that municipality.

Governor of Luanda, Joana Lina, visits Viana

The governor visited the satellite city of Zango 5, where she confirmed that the erosion of ravines are moving toward buildings.

Joana Lina toured Caop and Boa Fé neighborhoods, where the ravines have caused damage to various homes and threaten to bring down two high voltage pylons.

Accompanied by the vice-governors and members of municipality administration of Viana, the governor started her visit to Zango Municipal Hospital.

She also visited the commune of Calumbo, black market 30 and the Baía Urban district.

Joana Lina was appointed on 25 May by the Head of State, João Lourenço, replacing Sérgio Luther Rescova.

