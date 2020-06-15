Angola: Ensa, Bai Privatisation Tender Launched

14 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan government has announced the start of the privatisation process of the Angola's National Insurance Company (ENSA-S.A) and the indirect State holdings of Angolan Investment Bank (BAI).

1 / 1

BAI bank branch

The process is part of the government's Privatisation Programme (PROPRIV).

The privatisation of the two sector assets include the sale of 100 per cent of the holding of Banco de Comércio e Industria (BCI) and 25 percent stake

In Banco Caixa Geral Angola (BCGA).

The sale will be carry out through various procedures and will be preceded by a valuation process due diligence to be conducted by a financial intermediary, under the terms of the Basic Privatisation Law.

The note states that the 8.5 percent stake held by Sonangol and 1.5 percent by the diamond firm Endiama in BAI will be sold through a public tender limited by prior qualification, the same procedure to be implemented in the case of ENSA-S.A.

The PROPRIV also has several ongoing processes, with total of 40 assets and holdings in various sectors such as the textile, beverage and processing industry, livestock, agro-industrial.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.