Angola: Pedro Vidal's Contribution to Carnival Highlighted

Luanda — Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Environment has stressed the contribution of Pedro Vidal to enhancing, preserving and disseminating Angolan dances through Carnival.

The recognition is expressed in a massage on the death of the historic commander of the Carnival group União 10 de Dezembro, Pedro Vidal happened Wednesday in Luanda, victim of illness.

The Ministerial Department states that his action was crucial for the transmission of his legacy to the new generation of revelers.

"Pedro Vidal left behind a legacy in his commitment during 40 year as leader of the Carnival group União 10 de Dezembro", reads the massage reached Angop Thursday.

Ministry of Culture paid tribute to Pedro Vidal in 2011 due to his engagement in the largest cultural event in the country.

Pedro Vidal won 14 times the title as the best commander of Luanda Carnival and 4 titles for the group (1991, 1999, 2002 e 2006).