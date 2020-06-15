Angola: COVID-19 - Multiperfil Clinic Patients With Negative Tests

Luanda — The covid-19 tests of patients admitted to the Multiperfil Clinic were negative, and those fit for discharge are being released, said the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, on Saturday.

Franco Mufinda, who was speaking at covid-19 update briefing, explained that patients with other pathologies are being transferred to other hospitals such as Jorgina Machel (Maria Pia), Prenda and Américo Boavida.

On the other hand, he informed that Multiperfil's health professional workers, whose samples were collected Saturday, will be kept in the sanitary cordon of this heath facility until the results of the tests of the covid-19.

Angola's covid-19 tally stands at 138 positive cases (67 imported and 75 of local transmission), six deaths, 61 recoveries and 71 active patients.