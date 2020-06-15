Angola: Integrated Plan Boosts 31 Projects in Cuanza Norte

14 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ndalatando — Thirty-one investment projects, out of a total of 91 registered under the Integrated Municipal Intervention Plan (PIIM), have been executed since last March in the northern Cuanza Norte province.

This was confirmed by provincial vice-governor for technical and infrastructures, Mendonça Luís, who stated that 49 projects have been approved and awarded so far.

They include education, health, roads, infrastructure, basic sanitation, energy, security, public works, among others.

He said that all the 10 municipalities of the province are covered by the programme's initiatives, but only 31 projects are being executed in nine localities.

The nine municiplities benefitting from the projects are Ambaca, Banga, Cambambe, Cazengo, Lucala, Golungo Alto, Ngonguembo, Quiculungo and Samba Caju.

Public tenders for the award of works went from September to November 2019, with the participation of an unspecified number of companies.

Works started in March this year in all municipalities, with the exception of Bolongongo, which should do so in the coming days.

PIIM works in Cuanza Norte has generated around 1,500 jobs for young people, a number that may increase as the works progress.

Cuanza Norte benefitted from 24.7 billion kwanzas budget this year for the operation of the projects included in the PIIM.

