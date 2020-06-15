Angola: COVID-19 - Public Quarantine Centres Get Differentiated State Attention

Luanda — Angolan government will as from now assume only the logistical and sanitary charges associated with covid-19 suspected persons quarantined in the Luanda public centres of Calumbo I and II, Barra do Kwanza and Zona Económica Especial (ZEE).

This was said by the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who said the measure is part of a joint Executive Decree of 12 June involving the ministries of Health, Interior, Transports and of Culture, Tourism and Environment.

According to the official, the purpose of the measure is to avoid costs with institutional quarantine in hotels, with those preferring to stay in hotels paying for the logistical costs themselves.

Addressing the daily covid-19 update briefing Saturday in Luanda, Franco Mufinda said passengers arriving from abroad after pre-embarking certified laboratory tests shall serve a seven to eight-day institutional quarantine.

Franco Mufinda said as well that members of the diplomatic corps will be serving a home quarantine, in line with the Vienna Convention, adding that until now there are 549 people in institutional quarantine in the country, 267 of whom in Luanda.

He said 288 people have been discharged from institutional quarantine in the last 24 hours around the country, 171 from whom in Luanda, 110 in southern Cunene province , six in northeastern Lunda Norte and one in northern Zaire.

Suspected cases are estimated at 459, said the source, adding that 199 are under strict health authorities' investigation.

According to Mufinda, since March this year the laboratories have received 14,373 specimens, 13,504 with negative results and 138 positive, while 732 are awaiting results. 608 specimens have been tested in the last 24 hours, eight of which showing positive results.

In the same period, 19 people recovered from the disease, the highest number of recoveries ever in the country in one day.

This has brought Angola's covid-19 records to 138 infections, 61 recoveries and six deaths.

Of the total number of infections, 75 are locally transmitted and 63 imported, involving locals and foreigners.