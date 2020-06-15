West Africa: Angolan Helps Fight COVID-19 in West Africa

Beijing — A 23-year old Angolan national based in China is part of a team installing nucleic acid laboratories and providing technical training to personnel in Gabon, Togo and Benin, in the light of the ongoing fight against the covid-19 pandemic.

Chinese weekend print and broadcast media identify the young Angolan man as Valdemar Tchipenhe, who graduated in Biotechnology from the Zhejiang Normal University, in 2018.

Upon completion of his studies, Valdemar Tchipenhe was hired by the Chinese firm "BGI Genomics", which, following additional specialising training deployed him to its headquarters, in Shenzhen.

With the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, the Angolan young man was handpicked in January to join a Chinese team of specialists, at a time they had to work for more than 12 hours a day, as most of the firm's technicians and labs were serving quarantine in their home cities.

BGI developed the real-time fluorescent "RT-PCR" test kit to detect SARS-CoV-2, manufactures automated high-precision sample preparation systems, the "MGISP-960", and RNA extraction kits to generate additional results and analyzes.

Valdemar Tchipenhe said that he was hired about a month ago, to be part of the Chinese scientific team that is now implementing the laboratory project "Huo-Yan" in some West African countries for the screening and testing of SARS-CoV-2.

The team has the specific mission of training specialists from these countries, on how to handle biomedical products and materials, through theoretical and practical lessons.

"The fact that I left Africa, learned biotechnology in China and now I am here helping other African people in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the knowledge I acquired during my six years of study and work in China, makes me feel as if I had added responsibilities on my shoulders", says the young man, born in Sumbe, in an interview with the television channel" China Vision ".

The team, made up of nine people, has already installed two laboratories in Libreville and one in Lomé, with each of these units having the capacity to carry out up to 5,000 tests per day and produce results in 24 hours.

In the conversation that the young man had this Sunday on the phone with the Angolan ambassador to China, João Salvador dos Santos Neto, the specialist expressed interest in taking his experience and BGI technology to Angola, to support the Government's efforts in combating the new coronavirus.

Valdemar Tchipenhe said that the amount of knowledge he acquired over the years was "positively overwhelming" for him. The young man argued that, in addition to deepening his knowledge of the world of medical sciences, he also learned valuable life lessons, such as empathizing with other people's needs and knowing how to value other people's skills. When answering a question about his possible return to Angola, the young man said that, for the time being, he intends to remain in China to continue to "further " his academic degree and "acquire" more skills in his field of knowledge. "The best way to broaden my horizon is to be abroad, learning as much as possible, expanding my connections and when I am better prepared, I will return to make my contribution, but" this is not something that can be accomplished in the short term " , he said. Valdemar Tchipenhe received a grant from the National Institute of Scholarship Management (INAGBE), co-financed by the China Scholarship Council (CSC), in 2014. "Honestly, I didn't know much about the world outside Angola until I went to China at the age of 17. China was the first country I travelled to. It was also the first time that I left my comfort area," he said. Even though he is currently in Togo, the Angolan ambassador to China called Valdemar Tchipenhe to encourage him and express his support for his dedication to this humanitarian project, and invited the young man to visit the Embassy as soon as he returns from Africa.