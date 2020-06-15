Nigeria: CAN Hails Buhari On Appointment of New Appeal Court President

15 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing the new President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant (Media and Communications), Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, CAN president commended President Buhari for resisting the pressure mounted on him by some forces not to send her name to the Senate for confirmation.

"CAN, therefore, felicitates Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem on her elevation, and wishes her a successful tenure in her service to the country, and prays to God to grant her wisdom, knowledge, understanding, courage, commitment, good health and sound mind needed to serve and finish strong," he said.

In the statement, CAN said it is not unaware of the plot to deny Dongban-Mensem of the exalted office despite her enviable reputation and credentials, but that those forces were frustrated with the resolve of the president to ensure justice and fairness prevail over selfish interest.

According to the leadership of the Christian body, the confirmation of Justice Dongban-Mensem as the President of the Court of Appeal shows that President Buhari is being sensitive to the aspiration and yearnings of the populace to have a country where everyone has a sense of belonging irrespective of his religious, political and ethnic affiliations.

The statement maintained: "We at CAN will not cease to pray for the peace, unity and stability of the country. We will also continue to pray for President Buhari as well as all our leaders at national, state and local government levels for God's guidance, wisdom and protection.

"Finally, we call on Justice Dongban-Mensem to ensure that she lives up to the expectations of God and citizens of this country without fear or favour. That is the only way she can show her deepest appreciation to God for elevating her as well as the goodwill support she gets from the citizens of this country."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.