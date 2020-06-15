Nigeria: Oyo Declares Free COVID-19 Tests

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force has declared free COVID-19 tests for all residents in the ongoing community testing across the state.

This came as the task force disclosed that results for 22 suspected COVID-19 cases in the state came back positive.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who made the disclosure via his verified Twitter handle, on Sunday, announced that the total number of confirmed cases in the state had risen to 491.

He tweeted, "If you have any strange fever or sudden loss of taste/smell, please visit the nearest community-based testing centre to get tested for COVID-19.

"The COVID-19 confirmation tests for 22 suspected cases came back positive. The cases are from Oluyole (6); Lagelu

(4); Ibadan South East (3); Ido (2); Ibadan South West (2); Ibadan North West (2); Ibadan North (1); Egbeda (1); and Akinyele (1) local government areas.

"So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 491."