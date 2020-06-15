Nigeria: People Just Hate Abacha for No Reason, Says Wife

15 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)

A former First Lady, Mrs. Maryam Abacha, has stated that her husband, the late former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, has been painted black because people just hate him for no just cause.

She also faulted the recovered loots linked to her husband, stating the truth about Abacha's contribution to Nigeria would become known in no time.

The former first lady stated this in an interview with Kano Focus to mark the 22th memorial of the former military ruler.

He said the elite betrayed her husband, who died in 1998, despite "his contributions to the development of the state and country".

"How come this man was not a thief until he died?

"What is this amount of money after 22 years you say oh we have found this amount of money and we're bringing it back?

"It is a shame to tell lies on a dead man! It is a shame to tell lies on your leader.

"If he had done wrong, God knows. If other people are putting the wrong on him, it is a matter of time.

"They will kneel down like America is kneeling down now. Anybody that is evil will kneel down just like this corona has come to shut this world."

She described her late husband as a person who helped a lot of people.

"He worked in Kano and he planted Kano people, but there are people he helped a lot but they are not even greeting me now for no reason," she continued.

"They just hate us. But why? It is Haram and Allah is watching us."

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

