Nigeria: Sports Ministry Supports Ikhana's Medical Bills

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has financially supported coach Kadiri Ikhana who is recuperating from surgery.

Coach Ikhana was operated in one of the top hospitals in Abuja some months ago after crying out for help so that he can walk again.

Speaking on the gesture at the weekend, Sports Minister, Sunday Dare said: "Coach Kadiri Ikhana is an ex-international of note, he served the country, he was part of the historic team in 1980 and a one time Super Falcons coach. He brought smiles to the faces of football loving Nigerians when he became the first Nigerian coach to win the CAF Champions League trophy with Enyimba FC.

"I heard his plea for assistance and I sent one of my aides to him while he was in the hospital to ascertain the level of assistance required by the coach. What better way to show support than to foot part of his medical bills? That's what we have done.

"Like I have always maintained, the welfare of athletes, ex-internationals and those who presently are representing Nigeria remain our priority and we will continue to be on the lookout to assist in anyway we can. We wish Coach Kadiri Ikhana a quick recovery," observed Dare.

The renowned soccer coach was part of the Nigerian team to the 1980 Nations Cup who were the first set of players (Green Eagles)to win Nations Cup for the country.

He also won the CAF Championships league with Enyimba Football Club of Aba in 2003.