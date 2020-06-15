Namibia: Ngwangwama Appointed Substantive NWR Managing Director

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) board of directors has appointed Dr Matthias Mpareke Ngwangwama as the company's substantive managing director. The appointment is effective as of 1 April 2020 for a tenure of five years. Dr Ngwangwama is no stranger to NWR, having spent the last seven years in two very critical and strategic positions in the company. He was the longest-serving Chief Financial Officer (CFO) before taking over as the chief officer: strategy and projects within the organisation two years ago. Dr Ngwangwama has been acting managing director of NWR since 23 April 2019, where he worked tirelessly with the board and management to implement the drive towards guest satisfaction through operational and service excellence, aligning the company culture to a service-oriented culture and making the customer experience seamless.

His appointment will require him to chart the way forward for the organisation during this period of uncertainty within the tourism sector. Ambassador Leonard N. Iipumbu, NWR board chairperson, says that "as a board we know we have made the right choice.

Being a PhD holder in Business Management and Administration from the University of Stellenbosch (Business School) with extensive work experience in diverse sectors within the Namibian Economy, such as postal, financial and youth development services, he will greatly use this knowledge and experience in realising the NWR vision of providing the destinations of choice for tourism in Africa".

Previously, Dr Ngwangwama was employed, at various levels, both managerial and non-managerial levels, in several Namibian organisations, such as Namibia Post Ltd and National Youth Service (NYS) for many years. The NWR board would like to wish him well and look forward to working with him.