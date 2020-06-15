Namibia: Ngwangwama Appointed Substantive NWR Managing Director

15 June 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) board of directors has appointed Dr Matthias Mpareke Ngwangwama as the company's substantive managing director. The appointment is effective as of 1 April 2020 for a tenure of five years. Dr Ngwangwama is no stranger to NWR, having spent the last seven years in two very critical and strategic positions in the company. He was the longest-serving Chief Financial Officer (CFO) before taking over as the chief officer: strategy and projects within the organisation two years ago. Dr Ngwangwama has been acting managing director of NWR since 23 April 2019, where he worked tirelessly with the board and management to implement the drive towards guest satisfaction through operational and service excellence, aligning the company culture to a service-oriented culture and making the customer experience seamless.

His appointment will require him to chart the way forward for the organisation during this period of uncertainty within the tourism sector. Ambassador Leonard N. Iipumbu, NWR board chairperson, says that "as a board we know we have made the right choice.

Being a PhD holder in Business Management and Administration from the University of Stellenbosch (Business School) with extensive work experience in diverse sectors within the Namibian Economy, such as postal, financial and youth development services, he will greatly use this knowledge and experience in realising the NWR vision of providing the destinations of choice for tourism in Africa".

Previously, Dr Ngwangwama was employed, at various levels, both managerial and non-managerial levels, in several Namibian organisations, such as Namibia Post Ltd and National Youth Service (NYS) for many years. The NWR board would like to wish him well and look forward to working with him.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.