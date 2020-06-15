Zimbabwe: Kasukuwere Hires Kunaka to Evict Farmer

15 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Former Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has allegedly hired a gang led by former ruling party youth leader Jim Kunaka to evict Mazowe district war veterans' chairman Cde Elfanos Madzimunye from his Concorpia Farm recently, ZBC reported last night.

Kunaka said he was enforcing a court order that was granted at High Court in Kasukuwere's favour, but the matter is now before the Supreme Court on appeal.

In any case enforcement of court orders has to be done by State officials, in particular eviction orders are done by the Sheriff.

Cde Madzimunye says he was allocated the farm by Government.

"I was not given the chance to speak. They said they were giving me 48 hours to vacate the farm. I then approached the Supreme Court with an appeal, which would then override the High Court Order.

"We are now living in fear," said Madzimunye.

Kunaka and his team reportedly attacked people at the farm leaving Madzimunye's son nursing injuries.

Mashonaland Central war veterans' chairman Cde Sam Parirenyatwa expressed concern over the development.

"We are deeply concerned. What they are simply saying is that they are waiting for orders from their superiors.

"Do they have to wait for orders from someone who is perpetrating criminal activities?" he asked.

Kunaka has, however, remained adamant and turned a blind eye on the Supreme Court appeal saying Madzimunye must leave the farm.

"I hope Madzimunye will vacate the place peacefully and return to where he came from and wait for the court papers," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.