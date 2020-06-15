South Africa: Time to Finally Address the Demands of the Class of '76

opinion

Is it time to revisit the issue of Afrikaans as a mandatory language for black learners at schools? And why not deal seriously with issues of transformation in schools and tertiary institutions, and of curriculum trimming and revitalisation beyond just responding to Covid-19?

"It was 10.30 on the morning of June 16, 1976. Six thousand pupils in school uniforms sang, shouted, and waved placards bearing slogans such as 'Away with Afrikaans,' 'Afrikaans is the language of the oppressors,' and 'We are fed the crumbs of ignorance with Afrikaans as a poisonous spoon.'"

This is one of the trigger accounts of the 1976 Soweto Uprising as reported by Helena Pohlandt-McCormick in I Saw a Nightmare... : Violence and the Construction of Memory (Soweto, June 16, 1976) published in the 2000 special issue of History and Theory journal under the theme "Not Telling: Secrecy, Lies, and History".

There were those who spoke out against the commission's findings, like Frederick van Zyl Slabbert, leader of the Opposition, who voiced concerns over the contemptuous and suspicious manner in which the Cillié Commission treated the evidence of black witnesses.

The children were met with iron-fisted brutality. Prime Minister BJ Vorster seemed happy with how the...