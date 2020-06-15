South Africa: Wallabies Prop Jermaine Ainsley Joins Highlanders

15 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Wallaby tighthead prop Jermaine Ainsley has inked a two-year deal with the Highlanders that will see the New Zealand born player turn out for the franchise in 2021.

The 24-year-old Ainsley hails from Clyde in Central Otago and is the son of former All Black Joe McDonnell who represented both Otago and the Highlanders between 1999-2003 and made eight appearances for the All Blacks .

Ainsley played for the OBHS First XV before moving to Perth to be closer to his family. He was rewarded for good club form in 2016 when he was selected for the Western Force making his debut against the Rebels in the first round of Super Rugby that season.

After two seasons and 17 games for the Western Force he was selected for the Wallabies in 2018 winning his first Test cap off the bench against the All Blacks in Sydney. He played two further Tests that year during the Wallabies Northern Tour against Italy and England.

Following the Western Force being excluded from Super Rugby, Ainsley joined the Melbourne Rebels signing a deal through to the 2020 season.

Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger is excited by the acquisition of the young tighthead.

"Even though Jermaine is only 24 he already has a wealth of experience with over 50 games Super Rugby games and also some exposure at Test level. The fact that he has a strong link with our region and club history makes it all the better," he said.

- Highlanders media

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.