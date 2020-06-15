South Africa: Elderly Man Dies in Mpumalanga Shelter Blaze

An elderly man has lost his life after a fire burnt through a shelter housed in the former Volksrust provincial hospital building in the early hours of Monday.

According to police, they were alerted to the fire at the premises at 05:30.

"[Twelve] rooms were destroyed by the fire and inside one room an old male of plus minus 70-years-old was found dead," said police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

The premises, known as the Nutsform Building, was used as a shelter for the homeless, unemployed, as well as pensioners.

WATCO Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said the rest of the residents were evacuated safely.

"Fire and rescue teams from both the Pixley Ka Seme Municipality and the nearby Amajuba Power Station battled to control the blaze," said WATCO EMS spokesperson Jan-Henk van Vuuren.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

An inquest docket has been opened for investigation by police.

