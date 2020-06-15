South Africa: Disinformation Amid COVID-19 - Weekly Trends in South Africa

14 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By William Bird and Thandi Smith

A crisis such as the Covid-19 pandemic creates a perfect opportunity for those who wish to cause confusion, chaos and public harm. In our second instalment of the weekly commentary on disinformation trends, we find a handful of complaints assessed as disinformation, as well as some misunderstood satire, and some strange, yet amusing opinions - but they are just that.

Disinformation and the sharing of disinformation is one of the greatest threats to a democracy, and we continue to witness the dangerous dissemination and sharing of disinformation across various social media and digital platforms.

The Real411 platform has been fully operational since 22 March 2020, and since then we have seen some dangerous disinformation circulating through our social media platforms. Complaints have been submitted to the platform, and action has been taken, often resulting in counter-narratives being issued or content being taken down. From 22 March to 7 June, 429 complaints have been received, 401 of which have been assessed and resolved. Out of the 401 complaints, 153 have been found to be disinformation.

This week, we take a look at complaints received between 1 and 7 June.

A total of 15 complaints were received over this period, three of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.