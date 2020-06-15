South Africa: Disinformation Amid COVID-19 - Weekly Trends in South Africa

analysis

A crisis such as the Covid-19 pandemic creates a perfect opportunity for those who wish to cause confusion, chaos and public harm. In our second instalment of the weekly commentary on disinformation trends, we find a handful of complaints assessed as disinformation, as well as some misunderstood satire, and some strange, yet amusing opinions - but they are just that.

Disinformation and the sharing of disinformation is one of the greatest threats to a democracy, and we continue to witness the dangerous dissemination and sharing of disinformation across various social media and digital platforms.

The Real411 platform has been fully operational since 22 March 2020, and since then we have seen some dangerous disinformation circulating through our social media platforms. Complaints have been submitted to the platform, and action has been taken, often resulting in counter-narratives being issued or content being taken down. From 22 March to 7 June, 429 complaints have been received, 401 of which have been assessed and resolved. Out of the 401 complaints, 153 have been found to be disinformation.

This week, we take a look at complaints received between 1 and 7 June.

A total of 15 complaints were received over this period, three of...