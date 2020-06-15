South Africa: Cape Town Taverns Glad to Be Back On Tap

15 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Bertram Malgas

Tavern owners in Kraaifontein, Cape Town are relieved to be operating again, after more than two months of lockdown and with little to no income.

Alcohol manufacturer Distell's regional management last week visited various taverns in the area to promote responsible trading under the new lockdown regulations. They also dropped off posters, hand sanitiser and masks.

Lydia Bathathu of Mama's Tavern in Wallacedene, told News24 that times were tough during the lockdown.

"We couldn't do our normal grocery shopping. There were certain food products that we did not buy as a family to save money," Bathathu said.

Her business was shut under lockdown, depriving her of an income. The threat of vandals also kept her awake at night.

"The same thing that happened with the Somalian businesses, where people broke in and stole the alcohol and broke fridges. I was afraid that would happen to my business, but luckily we were spared," Bathathu said.

Nomzi Boyece is happy to be able to trade again.

"I am so glad to have my tavern open. I just want to get back to work again."

Equipped with sanitiser and markers for social distancing, Boyece has done everything she could to ensure the safety of her customers. She says business has taken a knock due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We cleaned, got masks and sanitised everything. But the virus has made business very slow," she said. "It's not going to be the same as it was before."

Taverns are screening customers, and don't allow more than five people in at a time.

Distell's regional manager Sholto Sims was impressed by the way taverns and their owners had adjusted to the new Covid-19 regulations.

"We are assisting the trade in terms of education in what Covid-19 is. We have supplied the traders with sanitisers, masks and information tool kits," he said.

The manufacturer will be doing regular inspections with traders across the country, to make sure they are complying with Level 3 regulations.

Traders are urged not to sell excessive amounts of alcohol to clients and to stick to the trading hours and allotted days.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

