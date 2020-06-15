Zimbabwe: Woman On a Mission to Uplift Domestic Football

Sports Reporter

A ROAD trip to Zvishavane, with her on the wheel, revealed a different side of Harare City chief executive, Tafadzwa Bhasera.

Even former CAPS United skipper David Sengu Maketo, was impressed by Bhasera's deep understanding of the local game and the technical aspects involved.

Bhasera is always on the internet surfing the latest trends in sport administration.

"She beat intense competition from several aspiring candidates for the chief executive officer's post when we conducted interviews," said Alois Masepe, the Harare City FC chairman.

Until her appointment, along with marketing executive, Osborne Maranda in 2018, Harare City didn't have a full secretariat dedicated to the day-to-day running of the team.

The club was being run by executive members on a part-time basis.

Then, the unassuming 36-year-old Bhasera arrived on the scene.

Football runs in her family.

She spent her entire childhood under the wings of cousin Onesimo, one of the finest left-backs to play for the Warriors.

Her brother, Takudzwa, also had a stint with Dynamos before he was knocked out by an injury.

"Those who appointed me had a choice to choose a male or a female," Bhasera said.

"In fact, it was easier to get a man but they opted for me and I appreciate that.

"The environment is challenging but those who appointed me are very supportive and that helps a lot.

"I wasn't brought to make changes, but to enhance the administration. Before my coming, the administration was being done at council offices on a part time basis."

But, since her appointment, Harare City have made strides in club licensing by structuring their junior policy.

"Now, Harare City have an office and a secretariat in line with FIFA Club licensing requirements.

"I must say I found Harare City well structured in terms juniors, women's and men's football.

"The challenge was that the administration was scattered all over.

"Now it's centralised and co-ordination of the club structures is much better."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bhasera and Maranda have spearheaded the twinning of the club with Waddilove and Rufaro High Schools in a bid to improve efficiency.

Players of the team's boys academy are seconded to Waddilove in Marondera while female academy players are enrolled at Rufaro in Masvingo.

Since 2018, 23 boys have been enrolled at Waddilove while 12 girls are seconded ato Rufaro.

The Harare City coaching department often visit the two institutions and help out impart technical skills at the institutions.

"We discovered that we need to work with schools.

"I know the schools' model is one of the most effective ways to have a complete product.

"You know when the players are not on the pitch, they know they should be studying and the teaching staff will make sure they do that unlike when they are in the streets.

"This is why we decided to adopt that model.

"Waddilove already have team in Division Two and most of the players are from the academy, which is a good step."

Yet Bhasera's background is in hospitality and marketing.

"My background is in hospitality but growing up I always wanted to be involved in football administration.

"This is why I had to enrol for an executive sports administration training and a degree in sports science with the latter still pending".

It all started when she was appointed the secretary-general of an amateur team of a company she was working for five years ago.

"I remember I would always travel with the team despite them being amateurs and felt satisfaction in doing so. Growing up I always liked to be an administrator."