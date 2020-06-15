African Business Roundtable (ABR) President, Samuel Dossou Aworet Sends a Message of Solidarity of the African Private Sector with the African Development Bank Group

document

The African Business Roundtable (ABR) relationship with the African Development Bank (AfDB) that has lasted over three decades, was further concretized by a strategic partnership for the promotion of investment in Africa, expressed in an Agreement (LOI) signed in August 2018. Thus partnership between ABR and AfDB is strengthened by the successful launch of the Africa Investment Forum (AIF) which ABR was a sponsor.

African Development Bank is a reputable highly rated and globally renowned development institution committed to high ethical standards in its financial dealings.

The African institution is a pride to the continent. It has discharged its mandate towards providing support to African countries development through financial instruments and several other mechanisms for the Continent's economic transformation.

Dr. Adesina took office as the 8th President of the Bank in 2015 with a clear vision on Africa's economic transformation, encapsulated in the Bank's 'High 5's' economic blue print, tackling chronic power shortages, agriculture technologies that significantly improve food security, access to private sector finance, improved transport infrastructure, and water and sanitation all in a bid to improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa.

Dr. Adesina's actions and programmes since assuming Presidency of AfDB have boosted investor confidence, the bank saw a huge rise in assets, which comprised the largest capital in its annals with a capital base of $208 billion dollars.

Under Dr. Adesina's leadership, the Bank (AfDB) has continued to maintain its Triple A (AAA) rating by all global rating agencies over the past five years.

The African Business Roundtable ( ABR), Africa's foremost association of business and business leaders, has followed closely on the Whistleblower's complaint against Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank Group.

We believe the Board of Governors of African Development Bank Group, will speedily resolve this issue in the overall interests of Africa and its people, upholding the high ethical standards synonymous with the Bank.

ABR Contact:

Mr Samuel Ayodele Executive Secretary

African Business Roundtable

Email: info@abrnetwork.org

Tel: +234 816 2320 139