South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz On COVID-19 Briefing of Neighbourhood Watch Members in Khayelitsha

Today, the Department of Community Safety held a briefing session for Neighbourhood Watch (NHW) members in Khayelitsha. The purpose of the session was to provide a briefing to the volunteers on the targeted COVID-19 hotspot area programme and to attend to related administration.

The briefing session took place at the Auditorium in Khayelitsha Training Centre between 9am and 12pm. The program communicated the rolling out of the NHW program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Senior Commanders from SAPS, Community Police Forums and NHW Chairpersons were in attendance.

Minister Fritz said, "Within targeted COVID-19 hotspot areas, the Department will support Neighbourhood Watch activities which encourage and promote civil compliance with social distancing at places where people congregate including shopping centres, schools, SASSA pay points, and other places of gathering identified by the community."

The Western Cape Government cabinet adopted a Whole of Government targeted hotspot plan to tackle the spread of Covid-19 in high population areas, where high transmission rates have been recorded. It aims to change individual and community behavior to slow the spread of the virus and save lives in areas that go beyond districts and even sub-districts. This is done in partnership with all spheres of government.

A minimum of 12 patrolling and placement shifts will be implemented per month by each qualifying accredited NHW structure. A maximum of 20 members will be deployed at a given time. "The deployment will take place between 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020, with a possible extension based on related health-data. The Department will support each qualifying accredited NHW with a maximum amount of R12 000 per month, subject to compliance," said Minister Fritz.

Minister Fritz said, "I wish to thank all NHWs for the support that they have provided and will continue to provide to their communities during this crisis. Additionally, I call on all accredited NHW structures who can assist to contact the Department to obtain a permit, allowing them to patrol. Should you have any further questions on whether your NHW structure can operate or on obtaining permits for members of your accredited NHW structure, you may contact the Department of Community Safety's NHW unit by emailing Neighbourhood.Watch@westerncape.gov.za."

UMphathiswa wamkela ingxelo emfutshane ye-NHW eKhayelitsha

Namhlanje, Isebe Lokhuselo loluntu lubambe iseshoni ukunika inkcazelo kumalungu eSolwezwe eKhayelitsha. Injongo yale seshoni ibikukunika inkcazelo kumavolontiya malunga nenkqubo ecwangciselwe iindawo ezichongiweyo apho I COVID-19 igquba khona kwanokuvelela ezinye izinto ezoyamene noku. (Nceda jonga amaphoto aqhotyoshelweyo)

Le seshoni ibibanjelwe kwiholo elise Khayelitsha Training Centre ukusuka ngentsimbi ye 9 kusasa ukuya kweye 12 emvakwemini. Inkqubo ichaze ukusasazwa kwenkqubo yeSolezwe ukungenelela kubhubhane we COVID-19. Iinkumanda eziphezulu kwinkonzo yamapolisa, iCommunity Police Forum noosihlalo mamaqela eSolezwe bebezimase le seshoni.

Umphathiswa uFritz uthi, "Njengoba kuchongwe indawo ezithile apho kugqhuba khona iCOVID-19, iSebe lakhe lizakuzixhasa inkqubo zamaqela eSolezwe, nkqubo ezo ezikhuthaza uluntu yaye zazise nokubaluleka kokuthobela imithetho ehambelana nokuchaselana kwabantu (social distancing) xa bekwindawo zeendibano, kuquka iindawo zentengiso, izikolo, indawo zakwa SASSA nezingezinye iindawo zendibano ezibonwe luluntu.

ikhabhinethi yorhulumente wase Ntshona Koloni iphehlelele inkqubo ebandakanya onke amanqanaba namaqonga karhulumente ukulwa ukunwenwa kwe Covid-19 kwiindawo ezinabantu abaninzi, apho uqondo lokusulelana luphezulu khona. Ujonge ukutshintsha indlela abantu abaziphethe ngayo nabazenza ngayo izinto ukuze kucutheke ukunwenwa kwentsholongwane zekusinde ubomi babantu kwindawo ezingaphaye kwe distrikthi ne sub-distrikthi. Oku ke kwenziwa ngobambiswano kuwo onke amanqanaba karhulumente.

ubuncinane, amaqela eSolezwe agunyazisiweyo azakumilisela ishifthi ezili 12 nyanga nganye. Kuyakusasazwa amalungu angama 20 ubuninzi ngexesha. "La maqela eSolezwe ayakusasazwa phakathi kuka Julayi no Septemba ku 2020, ukwandiswa kwelixesha kuyakuxhomekeka kwiziphumo ezingqamene nenkcukhacha zempilo ngokuphathelele koku. iSebe lizakuxhasa iqela leSolezwe eligunyazisiweyo ngemali efikelela kwi R12 000 nyanga nganye, koxhomekeka ekubeni lihamba ngemiqathango na iqela elo," uthsilo uMphathiswa uFritz.

UMphathiswa uFritz uthe, "Ndifuna ukubulela onke amaqela esolezwe ngenkxaso ayinikileyo naqhubekeka eyinika eluntwini ngelixesha lale nkquleqhu. Ukongeza, ndimema onke amaqela eSolezwe agunyazisiweyo ukuba aqhakamshelane neSebe ukuze afumane iphemithi ebavumela uba bapatrole. Ukuba uneminye imibuzo malunga noba iqela lakho leSolezwe lingasebenza na okanye malunga nokufumaneka kwephemit kumalungu eqela leSolezwe eligunyazisiweyo, ungaqhakamshelana neSebe lokhuselo loluntu kwicala elijongene namaqela eSolezwe ngokuthumela i-imeyili. Neighbourhood.Watch@westerncape.gov.za."

The Whole of Government approach comprises of six responses. Details of the Western Cape's targeted hotspot plan can be viewed here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/news/western-cape-s-whole-government-targeted-hotspot-plan-we-need-save-lives-present-and-future

For further clarity on the conditions of lockdown, please see the following FAQs: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/department-of-health/frequently-asked-questions