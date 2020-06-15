South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Welcomes Arrests of Five in Suspected LGBTQI Murder

press release

The Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, welcomes the five arrests made by SAPS of suspects for the murder of 16-year-old Liyabona Mabishi, who was stabbed 13 times in Nkanini, Khayelitsha, on 21 March, Human Rights Day.

At the time of the murder, it was suspected that the attack might be a hate crime related to Mabishi' sexuality. During the attack, her friend had tried to intervene and was also stabbed. Mabishi died on route to the hospital.

Minister Fritz said, "I have personally called Liyabona Mabishi's mother and updated her on the investigation into the murder of her daughter. Upon hearing of the case, my office contacted Mabishi's mother, obtained the case number and ensured the case was followed by the Department's Court Watching Brief Unit."

Minister Fritz contributed, "I was informed by SAPS that while they currently do not have evidence of a hate-crime, that 5 people have been arrested for her murder and have appeared in Khayelitsha Court. The next appearance is on 6 July for a bail application. The accused are currently in custody and the State will oppose their bail application."

Minister Fritz added, "SAPS have further advised that Mabishi was stabbed whilst walking with a group. It is suspected that her group bumped into another group and a quarrel started, resulting in her attack. The murder weapons have been retrieved. I will receive another report from my Department after the next court appearance."

Minister Fritz added, "Gender-based violence and homophobia have absolutely no place in our society. I condemn these acts in strongest terms. Each of us has a right to equality and dignity, and a duty to stand up to and report such transgressions."