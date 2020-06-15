South Africa: Social Solidarity May Be the Only Way Through for Nation in COVID-19 Times

analysis

Just over 100 days after South Africa's Covid-19 lockdown began, the worst is almost certainly yet to come. At a Daily Maverick webinar assessing the country's handling of the pandemic so far, panellists were in agreement that the crisis will require individual South Africans to dig deep - and help each other.

With South Africa's Covid-19 lockdown now stretching past the 100-day mark, the government's handling of the crisis has received a mixed report card.

"Some things we have done exceptionally well - we have been world leaders in certain respects," Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood told a Daily Maverick webinar on Sunday evening.

"Some things we have done terribly badly."

Heywood said one aspect on which the government could not be faulted was "political commitment" and speed in handling the crisis - something he said that South African Aids activists had fought for in vain for years by comparison.

But the areas in which problems have become evident range from medical resources to economic support measures.

South Africa's coronavirus testing capacity and rate is a major concern.

"I think we are underestimating the testing backlog," Medical Research Council president Professor Glenda Gray told the webinar.

With the turnaround for...