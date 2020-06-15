South Africa: Part One - Audit Watchdog Accuses Deloitte of 'Auditing Disaster' At African Bank

analysis

The state audit watchdog has closed its case in the disciplinary inquiry against two Deloitte partners pronouncing their work at African Bank before it went bankrupt in 2014 as 'an auditing disaster'.

The disciplinary follows a complaint laid with the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors (Irba) against African Bank's auditors by enraged subscribers to the R5.5-billion bank's rights issue in October 2013.

The case, which has been in the offing for years, has finally arrived at the argument stage, following the high-profile failure of African Bank, valued at as much as R41-billion, in August 2014 caused investors to suffer significant losses.

The implosion highlighted allegedly reckless actions of the African Bank management and raised questions about how the Deloitte partners presented the bank's financial statements.

The failure took down a high-flying bank that was once South Africa's top provider of unsecured personal loans, as in September 2002, it had a 30% market share.

The wrapping up of Irba's disciplinary hearing into African Bank comes at a time when the local auditing profession is under great scrutiny and tainted by its association with numerous high-profile corporate failures where the auditors concerned did not blow the whistle.

Deloitte was...