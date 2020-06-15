South Africa: Culpable Homicide Case Opened After Man Dies in KwaZulu-Natal Crash

A case of culpable homicide has been opened after a 35-year-old man was killed in a car crash in Newcastle, police have confirmed.

According to police, a truck and car collided on the N11 toward Utrecht turn off on Sunday at 19:30.

Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said paramedics from KwaZulu-Natal confirmed one person sustained fatal injuries.

The 35-year-old man was certified dead at the scene.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele says a case of culpable homicide is being investigated by Newcastle SAPS.

