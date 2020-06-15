South Africa: Culpable Homicide Case Opened After Man Dies in KwaZulu-Natal Crash

15 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Cebelihle Mthethwa

A case of culpable homicide has been opened after a 35-year-old man was killed in a car crash in Newcastle, police have confirmed.

According to police, a truck and car collided on the N11 toward Utrecht turn off on Sunday at 19:30.

Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said paramedics from KwaZulu-Natal confirmed one person sustained fatal injuries.

The 35-year-old man was certified dead at the scene.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele says a case of culpable homicide is being investigated by Newcastle SAPS.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.