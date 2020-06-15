South Africa: Police Search Team Successfully Locates Missing Young Woman

press release

The team established by the Provincial Commissioner of the police in Free State Province, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane to search for the reported missing Sipamandla Luwaca was successful in locating her whereabouts on Saturday, 13 June 2020. The team, led by the Acting Cluster Commander of Parkweg, Brigadier Mahloko Lento consisted of members from various units and components from Provincial Office and Parkweg station. They worked throughout the day on Saturday following leads; visiting safe homes, cosmetic stores, bed and breakfast accommodation, malls and second hand shops.

Sipamandla was reported missing on Monday 8 June 2020 when she left her home in Universitas to visit a friend in Brandwag, Bloemfontein. She was found walking in Jock Meiring Street in Universitas suburb, Bloemfontein after a member of the community who spotted her whilst walking in the vicinity of Grey College immediately informed the family who in turn alerted the search team. The team responded swiftly and found her.

She was then reunited with her parents healthy without any harm or complaints. The Provincial Commissioner appreciated the efforts made by the team to locate this young woman before she could be harmed in any manner.

"We are grateful that our team managed to locate her before anything could happen to her; we are in a time where women and children need all protection we can provide to them as the police. Hence we were so concerned about her disappearance." Said the Provincial Commissioner. "We would also like to urge women of her age to at least inform their next of kin on their movements because as the police; when we receive any news of a missing person; especially women and children; we took a decision to immediately establish a multi-disciplinary team in order to make sure we find the person still alive." So concluded the Provincial Commissioner.

The investigator in the case will furthermore interview Siphamandla to shed some light on the circumstance surrounding her disappearance; so that some referrals can be made to assist her further; if there is such a need.